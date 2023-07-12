Jackson pays tribute to Randy Rhoads with oh-so-sleek made-in-Japan model

The spec’d out beast comes in Black with Yellow Pinstripes and Snow White with Black Pinstripes.

Fender and the brands under its umbrella have just announced a slew of new products for summer 2023. So far, we’ve brought you the news of the all-new limited-edition semi-hollow Suona Collection and a host of new guitars from EVH – not least its new Frankenstein Relic series – but there’s plenty more where that came from.

Enter Jackson, which has just unveiled a brand-new made-in-Japan Rhoads model, honouring the legacy of late guitar legend and Ozzy Osbourne sidekick Randy Rhoads.

The MJ Series Rhoads RR24MG features a resonant alder body, through-body three-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for “ultimate stability”, and a 12”-16” compound-radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

Electronics come by way of a pair of EMG humbuckers – an 81 in the bridge position and an 85 in the neck – controlled by singular volume and tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

“The 81 bridge pickup cuts through the densest leads, while the 85 neck pickup provides players’ heaviest playing with harmonic clarity,” Jackson says.

Other features include Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side dot inlays for “exceptional fretboard guidance even on the darkest of stages”, a Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo bridge for “reliable tuning stability throughout daring and aggressive playing theatrics”, die-cast tuners and Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons.

Available in two colour configurations – Gloss Black with Yellow Pinstripes and Snow White with Black Pinstripes – the MJ Series Rhoads RR24MG is priced at $2,999/£2,739.

The MJ Series Rhoads RR24MG is but a drop in the bucket in the grand scheme of Jackson’s latest product drop, which also includes updates to its Pro Plus and X Series.

