AI’s a divisive topic, but Kasabian are firmly in the anti camp in new single, Algorithms

“Robots can’t experience emotion and being in the moment, whereas humans can, and that is the beauty that separates us… for now.”

Kasabian have addressed the ever-present topic of AI in their new single, Algorithms.

READ MORE: TikToker who played Buddy Holly riff every day for three years joins Weezer on stage

The English rock band have described the separation between humans and AI in the lyrics of the new track, claiming “robots can’t experience emotion” like we can.

The tracks – an anthemic number driven by acoustic and clean electric guitar – paints AI – which has swept over not only the music industry, but pretty much life as we know it – in a more negative light than some choose to.

In the track, frontman Serge Pizzorno lilts: “Algorithms taking control / The robots taking control believing they have a soul / They’ll never feel love like this.”

Pizzorno says in a press release: “Algorithms is a song that explores the idea that robots can’t experience emotion and being in the moment, whereas humans can, and that is the beauty that separates us… for now.”

In keeping with its theme, last week, the band asked ChatGPT to write them the perfect statement to announce the track. “Every shot and line of dialogue was captured exactly how AI suggested,” the band wrote.

As for the track’s accompanying music video, digital design studio Uncanny, who collaborated with Kasabian for the project, says: “The track distinguishes the difference between human and machine thought/emotion, so we employed a design process that makes a point of both physical and digital techniques wherever possible.”

There’s no sign of the music video at the time of writing, but you can listen to the new single below:

Kasabian are currently on tour in the UK and Ireland with their next show scheduled at Sea Sessions in Ireland tonight (June 16).

Tickets to all of Kasabian’s remaining shows are available on their official website.