logo
News

“I really have no desire to do anything different”: Kerry King says his new project is “an extension of Slayer”

The thrash guitarist is teaming up with ex-Slayer bandmate, drummer Paul Bostaph, to release a solo album embodying the power of Slayer.

Kerry King performing live

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Former Slayer guitarist Kerry King has proclaimed that his latest project will embody the spirit of the band’s formidable thrash metal vitriol.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, King reveals that he views his latest solo album as a follow-up to Slayer’s final record, 2015’s Repentless. Slayer is in his blood – and it’s something he’s proud of.

“I really have no desire to do anything different,” he reflects. “If I wasn’t in Slayer, I would be a Slayer fan.”

The keenly anticipated record is set for release later this year – and, since King has been sitting on it since last June, thrash metal fans are desperate to get their paws on it. Though King does keep some cards close to his chest, there is one thing he’s adamant about – this record will be loaded with riffs.

“There’s definitely some fast stuff on it,” King reveals. “It’s not the fastest thing I’ve ever done, but I’ve done some pretty fast stuff. There’s definitely some Herculean speeds getting achieved on this…”

King also tells Metal Hammer that the record will be a patchwork  of heavy, punk and doom. “Pretty much any aspect of any kind of music we’ve done in our history, I think you’ll find on this record,” he says.

There’s also set to be some slower, darker moments on offer. “For me, the slowest one is similar in vibe to [Repentless track] When The Stillness Comes,” King adds. “That one came out really cool and spooky. And then there was one where my entire intention was to write something like the Scorpions’ Animal Magnetism crossed with the ‘chug’ of Hell Awaits.”

The still unnamed project is set to have Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph involved, which will certainly add to the Slayer-centric sound.

Related Artists

Kerry KingSlayer

Trending Now

1

Epiphone Jared James Nichols “Blues Power” Les Paul Custom review – more than just a paint job

2

Refreshed with a new line-up, Fever 333 are bringing their “fullest selves”

3

The Humble Gear Used By Kurt Cobain on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’

4

Walrus Audio Canvas Tuner review: it might not be the tuner you need, but it’s the tuner you want

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E5: Declan McKenna

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.