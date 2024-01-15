“I really have no desire to do anything different”: Kerry King says his new project is “an extension of Slayer”

Former Slayer guitarist Kerry King has proclaimed that his latest project will embody the spirit of the band’s formidable thrash metal vitriol.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, King reveals that he views his latest solo album as a follow-up to Slayer’s final record, 2015’s Repentless. Slayer is in his blood – and it’s something he’s proud of.

“I really have no desire to do anything different,” he reflects. “If I wasn’t in Slayer, I would be a Slayer fan.”

The keenly anticipated record is set for release later this year – and, since King has been sitting on it since last June, thrash metal fans are desperate to get their paws on it. Though King does keep some cards close to his chest, there is one thing he’s adamant about – this record will be loaded with riffs.

“There’s definitely some fast stuff on it,” King reveals. “It’s not the fastest thing I’ve ever done, but I’ve done some pretty fast stuff. There’s definitely some Herculean speeds getting achieved on this…”

King also tells Metal Hammer that the record will be a patchwork of heavy, punk and doom. “Pretty much any aspect of any kind of music we’ve done in our history, I think you’ll find on this record,” he says.

There’s also set to be some slower, darker moments on offer. “For me, the slowest one is similar in vibe to [Repentless track] When The Stillness Comes,” King adds. “That one came out really cool and spooky. And then there was one where my entire intention was to write something like the Scorpions’ Animal Magnetism crossed with the ‘chug’ of Hell Awaits.”

The still unnamed project is set to have Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph involved, which will certainly add to the Slayer-centric sound.