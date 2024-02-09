“Are you ready?”: AC/DC are teasing something, and it looks like an announcement is coming very soon

AC/DC are acting a little bit odd over on their official social media channels. Over the last few days, the band have been sharing short video clips which seem to be counting down to an imminent announcement.

If the videos are accurate, we have just two more days to go until we find out what they’re ticking off the days for. Each video is also accompanied by their 1991 single Are You Ready?.

Fans are hoping that the announcement will reveal a tour following their comeback at Power Trip festival which took place in Indio, California back on 7 October last year. The rock outfit played a headlining set on the second night of the festival, serving up a banger-packed setlist comprising 24 songs in total. Brian Johnson was accompanied by Angus Young, Cliff Williams, Stevie Young and Matt Laug.

Check out the recent teaser below:

If the announcement is to reveal a tour, there’s a chance the band will be heading over to Europe (which could also mean some UK dates are on the cards). Back in November, the mayor of Munich appeared to accidentally reveal to a reporter that AC/DC will be performing at the city’s Olympic Stadium on 12 June 2024. He later said (via Planet Radio) that he “didn’t know it was supposed to be a secret”.

The band have not performed in Europe since 2016. Back then, they played at the Dusseldorf Espirit Arena with Axl Rose as acting frontman. The band released their most recent album, Power Up back in 2020. It marked their seventeenth studio release, and marked the return of Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams.

Be sure to stay tuned to Guitar.com for further updates as we get them. You can also sign up for updates over on the AC/DC website.