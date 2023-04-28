Electro-Harmonix introduces the Satisfaction Plus Fuzz pedal – and it replicates “the tone that launched a thousand riffs”

The new release is an update of the brand’s 2014 EHX Satisfaction Fuzz pedal.

Electro-Harmonix (EHX) has come out with the Satisfaction Plus which has expanded controls and a FAT mode to sound like ’60s early fuzz pedals.

This time with a wider selection of fuzztones than 2014’s Satisfaction Fuzz, the new pedal comes with Volume, and Attack knobs like the original plus Tone and Bias controls and a FAT/NORM mode switch.

You can use Volume to adjust the overall output volume level or Attack to control the amount of gain.

The Tone toys with the treble and bass levels whilst the Bias controls how much fuzz is added to your sound.

Meanwhile switching to FAT/NORM mode, which wasn’t featured on the 2014 pedal, will change from the original circuit to another with a warmer, fuzzier tone.

Once purchased the pedal comes with a 9 Volt battery and accepts a standard EHX 9 Volt power supply.

They’re sold for $99 each off the EHX website.

Earlier this month, EHX came out with the Lizard Queen octave fuzz which pays homage to 70s era Electro-Harmonix.

It was designed by Scott and Daniel Danger to look and feel like a missing link from EHX’s past, and it’s also available for $99.