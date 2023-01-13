After 50 years, John Fogerty finally owns his own songs again

Founder and former frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty, has secured the US and worldwide rights to his CCR catalogue after more than 50 years.

In a tweet posted on January 13, Fogerty announced, “As of this January, I own my own songs again. This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do”. His tweet also included part of a statement posted on his website that reveals that his wife and manager Julie Fogerty had spearheaded the push to reacquire the rights to his music.

Julie enlisted Irving Azoff, Jason Karlov and Susan Genco in her effort to reacquire the rights, writing, “The songs [John] wrote for CCR were going to start reverting in approximately three years, continuing for each year going forward. I thought to myself that if there was anything I could do to make that happen now, it would be that miracle that we have been waiting for for more than 50 years.”

Fogerty has also entered an agreement with Concord to allow the label to “reinvigorate” his catalogue.

The use of CCR’s Fortunate Son at former US president Donald Trump’s campaign rallies had previously led the frontman to issue a cease-and-desist order to the incendiary politician, with Fogerty writing in a 2020 tweet, “He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse.”