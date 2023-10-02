Al Di Meola now stable after suffering heart attack onstage

Jazz-fusion guitarist Al Di Meola is now in stable condition after suffering a heart attack onstage last week.

The guitar virtuoso was playing Bucharest’s Arenele Romane on Wednesday (27 September) when he was rushed to the hospital mid show.

A hospital spokesperson told The Associated Press that Di Meola was being treated in Bagdasar-Arseni hospital for segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

Dragos Cristescu, a photographer present at the concert, said that he saw Di Meola clasp his chest during the performance and that the guitarist struggled to walk off stage. The other two members of Di Meola’s band continued to play for several minutes until they announced the show would be cut short.

In a new statement on Instagram, the guitarist announced that he will be taking “some time off from performing and touring”. Di Meola also assured fans that he is “receiving the best care possible” and is “fully committed to making a complete recovery”.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love and support that I’ve received during the last 24 hours,” Di Meola wrote. “Music has always been a source of healing and strength for me, and I can’t wait to be back on stage, sharing my music with all of you.”

“The energy and connection I feel when I perform are truly special, and I always felt that I can say things throughout the years with my music more than words can express. I’m planning to return in 2024, and I’m already looking forward to making music together once again.”

“Your unwavering support means the world to me, and it’s a driving force in my journey towards recovery. Please stay tuned for updates, and I promise to keep you posted on my progress. In the meantime, keep the music alive, and I’ll see you all soon.”

Fans and fellow guitarists from around the world have sent their support to Di Meolo, with Alex Skolnick, Matteo Mancuso, Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra, Greg Howe and many more wishing the maestro a swift recovery.