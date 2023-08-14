“You don’t go out with Jeff Beck unless you can play guitar, and he really is a player”: Alice Cooper on working with Johnny Depp in Hollywood Vampires

Alice Cooper has opened up about what it’s like being in a band with Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp.

Cooper – who plays in the rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires alongside Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen — shares his experience touring and working with the band during a new appearance on QFM96’s Torg & Elliott Show.

Asked about the band’s popularity with female fans and the paparazzi in particular, he replies, “You have no idea. You have no idea. It’s so funny because Joe is on the left side of the stage, I’m in the middle, Johnny is on the right. Every woman is looking on the right side of the stage. Every once in a while I slide over there just to get a little bit of that and then go back to my spot.”

The rocker also has nothing but praises for the actor and musician, saying, “Johnny’s great. When he’s with us he’s not a movie star – he’s a guitar player. And he’s a great guitar player. You don’t go out with Jeff Beck unless you can play guitar, and he really is a player.”

He adds, “The band is so tight. We’ve been together nine years and there’s never been one argument in that band. It’s just fun.”

In other news, Cooper’s 22nd solo album Road is set for release on 25 August.

Speaking about his new single White Line Frankenstein, which features Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, Cooper said: “White Line Frankenstein is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He’s the king of the road. He doesn’t live in a house. He lives in that truck.”

“In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, White Line Frankenstein would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”