NewsMusic

Alice Cooper wants to know if he looks like actor Steve Carrell

The rocker was compared with the famous actor on The Tonight Show

By Rachel Roberts
Steve Carrell on Jimmy Fallon
Image: The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon via YouTube

Alice Cooper has been compared to actor Steve Carell during an interview with Carell on American talk show, The Tonight Show.

During the show, host Jimmy Fallon, holds up two side-by-side images of both Cooper and Carell, stating, “Someone says you have a doppelganger out there”, and the crowd erupt in laughter.

“I see it,” Carell stated. He then had nothing but kind words to say on the Poison singer, “I met Alice Cooper I waited on him… When I was waiting tables, I was working at a restaurant he came in and he was Alice Cooper! And couldn’t have been nicer, sweetest guy in the world.”

Advertisement

He continued, “He walks into a room and he’s unmistakably Alice Cooper!” The pair continue to discuss how despite his rockstar looks, Cooper is a “one of the nicest guys”, with Carell adding that Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is also a softie.

Alice Cooper himself shared the clip on his Twitter, asking “Hmmm… What do you think?”

People have since been replying to Cooper’s Tweet with further kind regard and memories of meeting him, and giving their take on the resemblance:

Steve Carell voices character Gru in the Minions film franchise, for which a huge collaborative album was recently released featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Tame Impala, Diana Ross, St. Vincent and more.

Advertisement

Alice Cooper is currently out and about playing shows, you can grab tickets here.

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement

Magazine