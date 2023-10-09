logo
News

“That song was going in the trash until I played on it”: Andy Summers hints at legal action against Sting over writing credits on Every Breath You Take

40 years after it was first released, it seems the Police guitarist still doesn’t feel he got his due for the iconic guitar part.

Sting and Andy Summers performing live with The Police

Image: Ebet Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Andy Summers has hinted that he might take legal action against Sting over the songwriting credits for Every Breath You Take, 40 years after The Police’s classic track was first released.

When asked about the 1983 hit on the podcast The Jeremy White Show, the former guitarist for The Police (as transcribed by Ultimate Classic Rock) says, “It’s a very contentious [topic] that is very much alive at the moment. That song was going in the trash until I played on it, and that’s all there is to it. And I think that’s composition, absolutely.”

Summers doesn’t go into further detail about his efforts to get a songwriting credit on the track, which was solely credited to Sting on the original album notes for Synchronicity, but does imply legal action might be on the way, saying, “Watch the press. Let’s see what happens in the next year.”

While Every Breath You Take might be one of The Police’s biggest hits, it proved to be one of their most difficult songs to complete. Sting began work on it in 1982 after breaking up with his first wife and embarking on a relationship with her friend.

But, initially, the song didn’t have a guitar part, and the band disagreed on what to do with it. Summers reiterated that the song was “going in the trash,” explaining, “Stewart [Copeland, drummer] and Sting couldn’t agree on where the drums and bass were gonna sit with the song. And it wasn’t going to make it onto the album.”

The only reason the track wasn’t abandoned in the end was that the band hadn’t filled out the album yet. Summers expanded, “We needed the material, and the famous story is Sting just turned to me and said, ‘Well, go on. Go in there and make it your own.’

“And of course, I had all this sort of stuff under my fingers. I was the Police stock-artist guitarist, if you like. And I went in and I got that lick almost, it was like one take. Everyone stood up and cheered.”

You can view the interview here:

Related Artists

Andy SummersStingThe Police

Related Tags

#Andy Summers#Sting#The Police

Trending Now

1

Fender Vintera II ’50s Stratocaster review – the new benchmark for import Strats

2

“It has to sound as close to the 1960 as it can” Mike McCready on the painstaking process behind his new affordable signature Strat

3

The Gear Used By Angus Young and Malcolm Young on AC/DC’s Back In Black

4

A Brief History of Squier Guitars

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: EarthQuaker Devices Ledges

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.