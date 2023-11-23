Is #FooThrax officially happening? Anthrax teases collaboration with Foo Fighters in the studio

Anthrax are working on a new album, and it seems fans might be treated to a guest feature on it from the Foo Fighters.

A collection of group photos from inside a studio have been posted on Instagram by the metal outfit featuring members of the Foos, along with the caption, “New album is going to be awesome #FooThrax.”

Anthrax’s most recent studio album is 2016’s For All Kings, though they have since released anniversary re-releases and live recordings too. Foo Fighters released their most recent LP earlier this year with But Here We Are.

They went on to play a surprise set at Glastonbury Festival as The Churnups following its release, and later announced a colossal tour with dates running through the end of 2023 into summer 2024.

No official details of a release date for Anthrax’s new album have yet been confirmed, but fans are already growing excited at the idea of guest vocals from Grohl, or a contribution from the full band. Take a look at the post below:

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante also shared a collection of photos to his own Instagram account where he adds, “Thanks to Dave Grohl for coming by and giving us a jolt. Making a record should and could be fun. I love the sound of this room, I can play all day.”

Along with the images, he also shared footage of Grohl drumming Nirvana’s Scentless Apprentice:

Over on guitarist Scott Ian’s page, he shared footage of his 12-year-old son taking over Pat Smear’s Les Paul to play Everlong with the rest of the Foos. “Rev gave Pat the day off. He deserves it. He’s the nicest guy ever. All of these dudes are. I love you Foos. There I said it,” he says in the caption.

View all the upcoming tour dates for the Foo Fighters via their official website. Anthrax are also touring next year, you can view all their live dates now.