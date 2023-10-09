Avenged Sevenfold team up with Pussy Riot for new track, co-branded balaclava

Metal outfit Avenged Sevenfold have teamed up with Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot to reimagine the US metalcore band’s track, We Love You, and have marked the occasion with a co-branded balaclava – the iconic symbol of the Russian feminist protest punks.

The new collaboration, titled We Love You Moar, “reimagines, recharges, and reinvents the original track in a dangerous, unique and non-confirming way,” the original track, which was originally featured on the band’s recent album, Life Is But A Dream….

To accompany the release, Avenged Sevenfold and Tolokonnikova have designed a co-branded balaclava, and proceeds from its sales will benefit SOS North Caucasus – a charity that helps LGBTQ+ people in Pussy Riot’s native Russia.

The organisation helps LGBTQ+ people and their families flee from the regions where they face discrimination, violence and mortal danger. It provides them with safe housing, legal assistance, financial, medical and psychological help.

Listen to We Love You Moar below:

Avenged Sevenfold recently released their video for Mattel off Life Is But a Dream… The single follows Nobody which hit #1 on the Rock radio charts. The album marked their first LP in seven years, and draws inspiration from the 1942 Albert Camus novella The Stranger. It was written over the last four years.

The band also recently kicked off the second leg of their North American Tour in support of the record. They are joined on the road by Falling In Reverse and Kim Dracula, and will continue to perform in arenas and amphitheatres coast-to-coast until 18 October. The remaining dates are as follows:

Tue 10 Oct – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu 12 Oct – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri 13 Oct – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun 15 Oct – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Wed 18 Oct – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Find out more about the tour here. You can also get your hands on the Avenged Sevenfold x Pussy Riot balaclava via the band’s official website.