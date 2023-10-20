Barcelona to rock Rolling Stones logo on jerseys against Real Madrid next weekend

Attention fans of both football and The Rolling Stones: Barcelona will be donning jerseys with the Rolling Stones logo for next weekend’s El Clásico match against rivals Real Madrid.

The Stones’ iconic Tongue and Lips logo will feature on the front of Barça jerseys for the match, in place of the Spotify emblem typically found on the club’s kit. The streaming giant and Barcelona previously confirmed a long-term sponsorship deal worth around $300 million.

“FC Barcelona and Spotify have done it again. The jersey that Barça will wear at El Clásico on October 28 will once again become an icon that will attract the attention of the whole world,” the club announced.

The partnership marks the first time a band has been featured on the FC Barcelona shirt. It also coincides with the release of the Rolling Stones’ latest album, Hackney Diamonds, which arrives today (20 October).

“We’re big football fans and we’re honoured that Spotify has put our Tongue & Lips logo on the FC Barcelona jersey to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new album Hackney Diamonds,” the members said in a statement.

“We will be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as the fans around the world who will be watching this iconic match.”

In addition to El Clásico, the special jerseys will also be worn by the Barça Femení side during their home match on 5 November.

Meanwhile, fans looking to add to their collection can purchase the jersey online from the official FC Barcelona store on 23 October, with a presale beginning 19 October. There will be 1899 jerseys available, inspired by the club’s founding year.