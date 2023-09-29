Nirvana biographer claims Kurt Cobain was “jealous” of Dave Grohl: “Dave did have his act together”

Nirvana biographer Michael Azerrad has claimed that Kurt Cobain was “jealous” of fellow member Dave Grohl.

The author recently appeared on Rolling Stone‘s Music Now podcast, where he addressed some of the stories and anecdotes in his 1993 Nirvana biography Come As You Are.

In the book, the frontman was quoted as describing Grohl’s guitar riff in In Utero’s Scentless Apprentice as “boneheaded”.

Asked what he thinks of Kurt’s comment during the podcast, Azerrad replies, “I thought that was a little condescending, frankly.”

Host Brian Hiatt then points to another Cobain quote, where he says of the drummer, “Dave is the most well-adjusted boy in the whole world.”

In response, the writer says: “I think Kurt partly was mocking Dave for being fairly together, and normal,” he explains. “He’s a popular, well-adjusted guy, he really is. And I think partly Kurt was making fun of that because he wasn’t a freak, like Kurt. And he also was jealous.”

“I think Kurt was a little bit jealous of Dave because Dave did have his act together.”

Meanwhile, Nirvana are celebrating 30 years of their final album In Utero with a deluxe 30th anniversary reissue of the record. Set to arrive next month, the album will feature a total of 72 tracks, with 53 unreleased live recordings from some of Nirvana’s final shows in their hometown.

In other news, bassist Krist Novoselic has addressed the possibility of an ABBA-style Nirvana avatar reunion show in a recent interview, saying “You never know! I’ll say ‘no way’, then it’s like, ‘How much?? When do we start?!’”