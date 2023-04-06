Bob Dylan is set to join Iggy Pop, Joe Bonamassa and more at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Dylan is set to perform on the festival’s second night on 1 July at the Auditorium Stravinski.

Bob Dylan will be performing at the renowned Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 in Switzerland alongside the likes of Iggy Pop, Janelle Monae, Joe Bonamassa and more.

The two-week-long festival is set to run from 30 June to 15 July, with Dylan set to perform on the festival’s second night on 1 July at the Auditorium Stravinski. Also set to perform at the festival are Mavis Staples, Lil Nas X, Pat Metheny, Caroline Polachek, Sam Smith, Christine and the Queens, and Nile Rodgers & Chic with additional acts set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket prices for each night are now listed on the festival’s website, with tickets to Dylan’s concert currently priced at CHF 365 each. The organisers are also set to announce a free programme, though it is unknown if Dylan’s concert will be listed.

Dylan made headlines last year when he spoke out against the current state of the music industry, sharing his opinion that streaming has made it “too easy” for artists, among other things. “[But,] streaming has made music too smooth and painless. Just one stroke of the ring finger, middle finger, one little click, that’s all it takes … It’s all too easy, too democratic,” Dylan said, adding that musicians from across genres had contributed to the malaise.

“Who is going to write standards today? A rap artist? A hip-hop or rock star? […] That’s music for the establishment. It’s easy listening. It just parodies real life,” he stated.