logo
News

Bob Dylan gave Post Malone some lyrics… but he won’t let him use them in a song

According to an exclusive report, Dylan and his representative Jeff Rosen revoked lyrics he once gave to the rapper as the track was taking too long to be finished.

Bob Dylan on stage playing Telecaster (left), Post Malone on stage holding a mic and smiling down at fans (right)

Images: Alice Ochs and Antony Jones / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Bob Dylan once gave rapper Post Malone some lyrics to use in a song, and to this day the track remains unfinished, and the lyrics have since been revoked by Dylan and his team.  Malone is said to be a huge Dylan fan, the Rockstar rapper even has a tattoo of him on his arm and once covered one of his tracks pre-fame, but according to a new report, the track featuring his lyrics seemingly took too long to be finished for Dylan’s liking.

As reported by Rolling Stone, producer Michael Cash wanted to put together an album of Dylan songs recorded by modern rappers like Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and of course, Post Malone. The idea for the project was inspired by the mid-2010s record from Dylan: Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes.

Cash reached out to his representative, Jeff Rosen, and pitched the idea of Post Malone recording a Dylan song – he even sent Rosen a photo of Malone’s Dylan tattoo, as well as a link to his cover of Dylan’s Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.

“Jeff texts me: ‘Bob’s going to write you something. He’s got something in mind that he wants to craft specifically for this,’” says Cash. (According to Rolling Stone, a source close to Dylan says that he already had the lyrics lying around.)

Rosen sent over the lyrics to a song called Be Not Deceived, “It was talking about a loss of innocence,” Cash says. “And what people are going through — disfranchised, kind of leaderless masses of children with no parent or guardian or shepherd or anything. It talked about going out and making your own way. And when you read it, honestly, it’s poetry. It’s beautiful.”

But despite the “beautiful” lyrics from Dylan, and the fact that Malone was “in tears” when Cash read them to him over the phone, things only got complicated from this point on. Further on in the report, it is revealed that Malone went to record the track at Cash’s studio in March 2021 but seemed to think that Dylan would be on hand for the session as well. They got through just half of the track.

Rosen apparently liked the work-in-progress, but Cash later couldn’t get Malone back into the studio to finish it. Dylan’s team, according to Rosen, got tired of waiting: “Rosen said to me at a certain point, ‘Well, we’re just going to retract the lyrics.’ Bob and Mr. Rosen do things a specific way. They get things done in a New York minute, and then it started to become… Honestly, they just were like, ‘This should be finished.’”

Cash concludes: “It just seems like nobody really managed expectations, and it just seems like nobody communicated. A really cool piece of music got made, and then it just got weird. It got really weird.”

Rolling Stone says Malone has declined to comment, but Cash still hopes the track will be completed some day.

Related Artists

Bob DylanPost Malone

Related Tags

#Artist

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Universal Audio UAFX Heavenly

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 14 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.