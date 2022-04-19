The Brian Jonestown Massacre has over $50,000 worth of gear stolen overnight

Whilst embarking on their US tour with Mercury Rev, The Brian Jonestown Massacre awoke to discover that over $50,000 of equipment had been stolen – and are now asking for the public’s help in tracking down the gear.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning (18 April), Anton Newcombe, the frontman and founder of the alternative rock band described how the members had been robbed ahead of their upcoming show in Portland. Detailing the stolen gear, the musician also called upon fans to help prevent the equipment from being sold on by the thieves.

Some of you may have heard, our gear was stolen in portland this morning, I just found out, I’m on an airplane – the gear is as follows: pic.twitter.com/5CZWqcKFH4 — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) April 18, 2022

Listing the items that were taken, Newcombe shared images of the multiple guitars and toolkits, stating: “I honestly believe that together, all of us gearheads can make these very hard to sell”.

The items stolen include:

– Fender Jazz bass

– Harmony Sovereign 6-string acoustic with Dean Markley

– Gibson ES 12-string

– Vox Ultrasonic 12-string guitar

– Vox Starstreamer 1-string guitar

– Eko 6-string acoustic with a built-in pickup

– One guitar tech tool kit

The event is said to have taken place from the trailer of their tour bus, which was parked by the Downtown Portland Convention Center. Here, crew members discovered the missing gear at approximately 4 am following the band’s show in Seattle that previous night.

Offering rewards to any member of the public that can help locate or recover the stolen equipment, the frontman also used the social media platform to speak directly to those responsible.

“To the mother fuckers that stole my shit that I feed my family with: it will be my hand that greets you when you die.”

Some more photos: I honestly believe that together, all of us gearheads can make these very hard to sell. Let’s find this shit and talk rewards – and to the mother fuckers that stole my shit that I feed my family with: it will be my hand that greets you when you die. you will 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4PA4uAwyvS — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) April 18, 2022

Despite the incident, the band is still eager to resume its North American tour – even continuing to play their scheduled performance at the Roseland Theater last night.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s new album, Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees, is set to be released in June.