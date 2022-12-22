Brian May defends Yungblud from backlash over Queen cover: “I remember so clearly the same kind of derision being poured on Freddie”

Queen guitarist Brian May has compared Yungblud to Freddie Mercury, in his defense of the Doncaster singer-songwriter’s acoustic cover of We Are The Champions.

Yungblud recently released the cover for Apple Music, leading to May posting the cover on his Instagram on December 20 with the caption, “Every now and then, while idly scrolling in the park, you come upon something that makes you go ‘wow’. And you just have to press that ‘follow’ button. Very classy.”

However, upon seeing backlash from Queen fans in the comments of his post, May later edited his caption to include, “Well, this has been an eye-opener for me. I’m smiling quietly at all the ‘no’ comments,” he said, adding, “I remember so clearly the same kind of derision being poured on Freddie when we started out as Queen. As soon as I see someone who can inspire such strong reactions, positive and negative, I’m sure this person is a star performer.”

“Just carry on kicking if you need to. Perhaps it will make you feel better! I think the rest of us will keep an open mind.”

May recently opened up about the loss of friend and fellow musician Taylor Hawkins, sharing, “[The Foo Fighters] feel like family to Roger and I, and Taylor Hawkins was the link – the boy who would always ring me up at 3 AM. I miss that call. Always full of enthusiasm. “Hey Brian, you should come over and jam. Of all people to be taken too young, he is the most sadly missed.”

May performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert with a special edition of Love of My Life in one of many heartfelt moments of the night. He was accompanied by Taylor’s children Everleigh and Annabel and their mother Alison, who had specially requested May play that song, for the performance.