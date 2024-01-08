Bruce Kulick: Kiss “didn’t even mention any of the important people in their career” at final show

Ex-Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick has spoken about his absence at the band’s final concert, and the members’ lack of tribute to “other important people” in Kiss history during the event.

In a recent chat with Ultimate Classic Rock, Kulick confirms that he was neither invited nor asked to be at Kiss’s final-ever show at Madison Square Garden last month.

“For me, the final show, the fans really have spoken. I really think a lot of them were disappointed leaving the show,” says the rocker, who was with the band for 12 years (1984–1996).

“I know that some of them knew that probably Ace [Frehley], Peter [Criss] or maybe even me wouldn’t be there. But they never said anyone’s names,” he adds.

“They didn’t even mention all of the other important people in their career like Bill Aucoin or even Doc McGhee or other important [figures] that are part of Kisstory — the people that helped the band be so successful.”

“I’m not going to crash the party and go when I wasn’t invited. It was certainly their night. I really celebrated their last night with my post on social media, congratulating them on their final show. You know, it’s their night to do what they wanted.”

Congratulations to KISS on their final show! I want to thank Paul and Gene for the opportunity to be the lead guitarist… Posted by Bruce Kulick on Saturday, December 2, 2023

As for the controversial Kiss avatars — the members announced at MSG their plans to rock on “eternally” as digital versions of themselves — Kulick says that he wasn’t aware of them and “neither were the fans”.

“I really think what the focus turned into for them was the future,” says the musician. “If the future, to them, is that they live on with the avatars, then maybe for them, that night, Kisstory didn’t mean that much. I think it was a big mistake because you can have both.”

“You don’t have to not mention all of the other people. I know I’m in the tour book that they were selling, but it was really, really odd to me — and the fans all expressed it to me — for them not to make a mention of anyone on stage. I love video montages and I’ve seen Paul McCartney enough times and how he celebrates the Beatles and he shows those videos before he starts the show. You know, it just makes everybody feel connected more.”