Buddy Guy teams up with Jason Isbell for new single Gunsmoke Blues

Buddy Guy and Jason Isbell have teamed up for brand new single Gunsmoke Blues, a powerful track addressing gun violence and school shootings in the USA.

The song will form part of the blues legend’s upcoming record The Blues Don’t Lie which will be his 34th studio album, and is set for release September 30.

The track sees the usual wailing guitar of Guy with heavy hitting lyrics such as ”trouble down at the highschool, somebody got the gunsmoke blues”. Isbell’s vocals are laced through the track too, and it comes to a stark close as both musicians declare, “A million thoughts and prayers won’t bring back anyone”.

You can listen to the full song below:

Isbell has previously called for gun control in the USA and has argued that there is no need for assault weapons. On Twitter back in 2019, he wrote: “If you’re on here arguing the definition of “assault weapon” today you are part of the problem. You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.”

If you’re on here arguing the definition of “assault weapon” today you are part of the problem. You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 4, 2019

Buddy Guy is touring now, you can get tickets to see him here.