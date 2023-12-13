Bumblefoot, Derek Sherinian and Dino Jelusick form new prog metal band

Ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal has teamed up with keyboardist Derek Sherinian and vocalist Dino Jelusick to form a new progressive metal outfit – Whom Gods Destroy.

Accompanying the trio will be bassist Yas Nomura and drummer Bruno Valverde. The group are due to release their debut album, Insanium, in March 2024.

Both Bumblefoot and Sherinian of course form two members of supergroup Sons Of Apollo. Sherinian also formed part of Dream Theater between 1994 until 1999. Jelusick founded prog rock band, Animal Drive, which disbanded in 2021, and later joined Whitesnake as a vocalist that same year.

The band have recently signed a worldwide deal with InsideOut Music, according to Blabbermouth, and their first single will land sometime in January. You can already check out various teaser clips of upcoming music on the band’s social media channels.

“Derek and I began writing new music in 2020. Soon after, Dino joined, followed by Yas and Bruno. We’d share ideas, and each record parts, building and rebuilding songs, and by June ‘23 the album was finished,” says Bumblefoot.

“The songs all went through a lot of changes, developing…you can definitely hear what each person brings to the music – when it adds up, it’s a mix of melody and intense heavy prog.”

“All three of these musicians [Jelusick, Nomura and Valverde] are super talented with great energy. I think Dino is the real deal. Ron and I knew that we could do something great with him,” adds Sherinian.

Jelusick also comments, “What I love about this band is that it doesn’t have any limits. It came together back in 2020 when we started talking about it. Yas and I started working separately not knowing we were both asked to do this. Bruno was the last piece of this puzzle and I’m glad the recommendation came from me. Love this lineup. Derek and Ron are wizards.”

The official release dates of the first single and debut album are yet to be confirmed.