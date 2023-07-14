Chris Shiflett announces new “alt-country” solo album – listen to the first single, Damage Control, right here

Lost At Sea will arrive this October, with influences of country and punk rock.

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has announced a new solo album titled Lost At Sea, which will arrive this autumn.

Described as “alt-country”, Lost At Sea will land on 20 October this year. According to a press release, most of the new record was recorded in Nashville alongside producer Jaren Johnston, frontman of The Cadillac Three and prolific country hit songwriter.

“We wrote a lot of these songs during the lockdown,” says Shiflett. “Then I began making trips to Nashville to work with Jaren. He and I have a lot of overlap, in terms of the music we like.

“We made a guitar-centric record that encapsulates everything I’ve been listening to over the years, from the most country songs I’ve ever recorded to punk rock and even songs that sound like a California version of The Clash.”

‘The Californian Clash’ tune in question is out now – released to coincide with the announcement of the new record, Shiflett has dropped brand new single, Damage Control.

“All the other tunes were written in the months leading up to recording, but when Jaren and I were sorting out which songs to do he mentioned something about The Clash and I remembered this old one I’d demoed about 15 years prior,” recalls Shiflett.

“I love that the musical inspiration on this one was late-stage Clash, but we wound up layering it with banjos and what-not. Definitely takes it somewhere else. Ska-mericana?” Shiflett jokes. “There’s nothing better than when influences converge taking you places you never expected.”

You can watch the brand new music video, made using fan-filmed footage from his sold-out UK headline tour earlier this year, below:

The new album also features contributions from a multitude of “Americana all-stars”, including guitarists Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle. Shiflett also teamed up with several co-writers, partnering with Kendell Marvel, Cody Jinks, and others.

Pre-order Lost At Sea at Chris Shiflett’s official website.