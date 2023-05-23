Corey Taylor slams AI in music, calls it an ‘even worse example of technology taking over talent than Pro Tools’

Let it be known that Corey Taylor is not a fan of AI in music and “any of that crap” the technology supposedly offers.

In a new interview with Kerrang! Radio’s Loz Guest, the Slipknot frontman explained that unlike many around him, the growing prevalence of artificial intelligence in music-making does not excite him.

“I don’t care for any of that crap, dude, to be honest,” Taylor said. “I don’t know what people are trying to prove. Are they trying to prove that computers can do things just as good as people? Because if so, then what’s the point?”

“It’s an even worse example of technology taking over for talent than what I’ve been ranting about for years with Pro Tools and tuning and using the same sounds,” he added. “And people keep going, ‘Oh, isn’t it cool?’ I’m, like, no, it’s not cool. What are you — out of your mind?”

“What? Suddenly now we have no talent? The only thing that we’re gonna get that sounds cool and new is from something that doesn’t even exist? Screw you, man!”

He continued: “Every time people get stoked in front of me about AI, I go, ‘You’re not talking to the right person. You need to go over that way and talk to a dipshit who doesn’t care.’ ‘Cause I hate it. I can’t stand it.”

Taylor previously spoke of his disdain for AI on the Loudwire Nights radio show, calling an AI-generated Chester Bennington cover of Slipknot’s Snuff “cheap shit” that detracts from “what we actually do as human beings”.

“I don’t know what it is about human beings — they keep fucking opening Pandora’s box for God’s sake,” he said. “It’s scary, dude. I thought deep fake was bad and now here comes AI and all you do is teach this thing to do this or you type this thing to do that and all of a sudden it’s just there.”