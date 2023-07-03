Corey Taylor on the future of Slipknot: “If they wanted to continue and I wanted to retire, I would help them find somebody”

Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor has said that he would help the band find his replacement should they want to continue after he retires.

Discussing Slipknot’s legacy and future in a recent interview with Rock Antenne, the singer — who turns 50 this year — says that he will keep touring so long as his body allows.

“As long as I can physically do it, and as long as there are people there to see it, man, I’ll continue to do it,” Taylor says. “Now, if the quality starts to fail, then I’ll know it’s time to hand it in. And I’ve already thought about it — I’ve already thought about, maybe I’ve got another five years left of physically touring like this. I try to take care of myself. I work out when I can.”

“The travel out here [in Europe] is exhausting; the food is horrible; so it makes it hard to do that. But as long as I can keep at it, that’s at least what I wanna do. So, yeah, it is what it is.”

Taylor adds that should Slipknot decide to continue without him, he would “help them find someone” to take his place.

“This band has always been bigger than the sum of its own parts,” he explains. “And it was hard moving on without Paul [Gray] It was hard moving on when we had to part ways with Joe [Joey Jordison]. It’s always been hard when the original nine ceases to be the original nine, but at the same time, the ones who are here are here because we love it, and we’ve always gotten something out of it.”

“I’ve said it since day one — if I didn’t want to do Slipknot, I wouldn’t do it. And I think I’ve proved that. The reason I stick around is because I want to do it. There’s still something in my heart and my soul that needs it. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. Obviously, psychotherapy will help me out with that shit. But at the same time, it’s… it’s once in a lifetime, man.”

Check out the full interview below.

Meanwhile, Slipknot are currently on tour promoting their seventh studio album The End, So Far, released last September.