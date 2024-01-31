logo
News

Court rules the estates of Jimi Hendrix’s bassist and drummer can sue Sony over album rights

Judge Michael Green has given the all-clear for the Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell estates to sue Sony Music Entertainment over royalty disputes concerning three classic Jimi Hendrix albums.

[L-R] Mitch Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix and Noel Redding of the Jimi Hendrix Experience

Credit: Ivan Keeman/Redferns

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

London’s High Court declared on Monday that the estates of bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell can now sue Sony in order to receive a share of the recording copyrights of three classic Jimi Hendrix albums, Reuters reports.

The ruling comes two years after both the Noel Redding Estate Ltd and Mitch Mitchell Estate Ltd initially sued Sony Music Entertainment back in 2022. As Reuters notes, Sony originally believed the case was a done deal, considering both Redding and Mitchell had signed away their rights back in the ‘70s. Redding had received $100,000 in 1973, with Mitchell also receiving $247,500 the following year to withdraw their respective lawsuits seeking their fair share of rights.

However, Judge Michael Green has ruled that the estates’ lawsuits should be pushed forward for a full trial, which will potentially take place in 2025.

In the era of reissuing, greatest hits compilations and digital streaming, Hendrix’s legacy is more lucrative than ever. As a result, the estates believe that the modern musical landscape has rendered the initial agreements signed in the ’70s obsolete.

Redding and Mitchell joined The Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1966, going on to perform on all three of Hendrix’s legendary studio albums, Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold As Love and Electric Ladyland – but there are now many more reworked records bearing Hendrix’s name, and Redding and Mitchell’s work by extension.

The two estates claimed that Redding and Mitchell are owed a share of the royalties, arguing that the pair “have not been compensated for their work and both died in relative poverty.”

As The Guardian reports, the estates are looking to claim the same copyright share as the original 25/25/50 split that Redding, Mitchell and Hendrix agreed to back in the ‘60s. The lawsuit aims to attain the revenue the estates have lost over the years, as well as interest, compensation for damages and legal costs.

The original plans to sue over royalties came shortly before Redding’s death in 2003. As Redding’s manager Ian Grant told the BBC after the bassist’s passing, Redding had played “a major part in ’60s rock ‘n’ roll but had signed away royalties for $100,000 (£62,000) years after Hendrix’s death.”

“Noel told me, ‘Ian, if I do win $5m I’ll only give it away.’ And I’m sure he would have done,” Grant said. “It wasn’t about the money. He had been denied his rights every which way.”

Lawrence Abramson, a lawyer representing the two estates in court, commented: “No one is denying that Jimi Hendrix was one of, if not, the greatest guitarist of all time. But he didn’t make his recordings alone and they could not have achieved any success without the contributions of Noel and Mitch.”

Related Artists

Jimi Hendrix

Trending Now

1

NAMM 2024 Live: Our top moments from the biggest gear show in the world

2

The 10 best gear announcements from the NAMM 2024 weekend

3

The Guitar Gear Used on Slayer’s ‘Reign In Blood’

4

Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite: A very different take on tradition

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.