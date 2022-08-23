Cradle Of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis has died aged aged 48

Stuart Anstis, former guitarist for Cradle Of Filth, has died aged 48.

Anstis played in the band from 1995 until 1999, during his time with the group he wrote and recorded music for some of the band’s most beloved albums including Dusk And Her Embrace in 1996 and Cruelty And The Beast in 1998.

Anstis’ wife shared the news last night (22 August) in a post on the musician’s Facebook page. She wrote, “Stuart Anstis 2/5/1974-21/8/2022 Rest in Peace, you were too beautiful for this world […] Nothing will ever be the same again, Love Always and ever your Antoinette. Until we meet again…”

The cause of Anstis death has not yet been confirmed. The band shared their condolences in a post on Instagram written by frontman Dani Filth. It reads, “It is with a deeply saddened heart that I have heard of the passing of my former guitarist Stuart Anstis at 48. Stuart – despite our eventual differences – was an amazingly talented guitarist who brought a real sense of magick to everything he wrote in Cradle Of Filth.”

He continued, “For a long time he and I were bestest of friends living in a small village here in Suffolk and despite that relationship eventually changing, it did nothing to diminish the fan’s appreciation of his creative flair and talent right up to the present day. Vempire, Dusk… and Her Embrace (though written mostly by former members, Stuart played all the guitars on this album), Cruelty And The Beast and From The Cradle To Enslave would have been completely different creatures if it were not for the depth of his astute and deliciously dark musicianship.”

“It truly is with a heavy sense of loss that we (and extreme music in general) bid farewell to Stuart,” he concluded. “May sombre flights of raven’s wing you to your grave mate. Rest In Phallustein.”

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.