Dad battling terminal cancer and his 8-year-old son given chance to meet Kiss in random act of kindness

The pair had the opportunity to watch the band soundcheck prior to their Manchester show on 7 July, and have a photoshoot with the members in full makeup.

 
Image: Tom Davenport

A dad battling terminal cancer has given his son the experience of a lifetime as they were offered the chance to meet Kiss following the kindness of a stranger.

Tom Davenport and his eight-year-old son Joss got the opportunity to meet the band ahead of their Manchester show on Friday 7 July.

Thanks to the support of a stranger whom they’d never met, the pair were gifted a VIP experience, which included watching the soundcheck and having a photoshoot with the band in full makeup.

According to Davenport, the gesture was made after the family made a video plea to the Kiss community, explaining their love of the band, as well as Tom’s diagnosis, in the hopes that they would be able to meet the rock icons.

“We’re huge Kiss fans in this house,” Davenport explained to the BBC. “Something worked out for us – we can’t believe our luck.”

“The first part of the day was going to see Kiss soundcheck,” he continued. “They throw out plectrums and they’re just waving at everybody… a hundred people were there; a hundred Kiss fans that had paid for the experience.”

Davenport, who is clearly grateful for the experience, continues: “It restores your faith in humanity when something like this happens. We live in a bit of a cynical world so it’s quite something that a person I’d never met before was prepared for us to do that.”

