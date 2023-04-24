Dave Grohl helps Wet Leg with “longest and loudest scream” at Coachella

The Foo Fighters and Nirvana musician surprised fans at the weekend by a surprise appearance during the Isle of Wight duo’s set

Coachella is always teeming with surprise performances by household names, and Weekend Two was no different. No, we don’t mean Zendaya’s appearance during Labrinth’s set, but Dave Grohl’s efforts during Wet Leg’s performance.

READ MORE: Buckethead to sell his legendary Jackson KFC KV2 Custom V guitar

Just as the Isle of Wight duo performed Ur Mum, a song encouraging the audience to participate in liberating screams, the Nirvana and Foo Fighters legend jumped on stage.

“OK Coachella Weekend Two, we’ve all been practicing our longest and loudest scream,” said Rhian Teasdale. “Are you all ready? Here we go,” before beginning to count down.

This was before Grohl jumped on stage in a wide brimmed hat, and started to join in with the cathartic scream.

You can watch the chaos unfold below:

The longest loudest scream @wetlegband Tune in to the @YouTube livestream from your chaise longue at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/726P8hfAC7 — Coachella (@coachella) April 22, 2023

The appearance may seem random, but Grohl has not been shy in the past in admitting his admiration for the duo.

In an interview in The Independent last year, the vocalist and drummer said “This Isle of Wight band is starting to blow up in America. A friend forwarded me their song, ‘Chaise Longue’, and I thought, oh this is great.

“It’s fun, it’s fresh, it’s new, it’s just completely entertaining. Great sense of humour, great beat, great riffs, totally hooky. I started forwarding it to my friends, and whenever we get together for our living room dance parties, that’s the one song everyone jumps off the couch and dances to.

“There are nights when we just play that song on repeat,” he continued. “They make brilliant videos, too. I can’t wait to see them live.”