logo
News

Dave Mustaine “hated” improvisation in Megadeth songs, says ex-guitarist Chris Poland

“He used to get so upset, and that was fair.”

 
[L-R] Chris Poland and Dave Mustaine of Megadeth

Credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Get Guitar.com breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/guitardotcom

Former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland has recalled the way Dave Mustaine “hated” when he would improvise his solos while performing with the band.

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Poland speaks about his time working with Kings of Thrash, a band featuring former Megadeth members David Ellefson and Jeff Young, and the way it compares to his experience in Megadeth.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been interesting getting together with those guys and playing those tunes again,” he says. “I was worried I might have forgotten how to play them, but to my surprise, after a few times playing them, all my muscle memory returned. I was like, ‘Holy cow! I can still do this after all these years!'”

Looking back on his lead part in the 1986 Megadeth classic Wake Up Dead, Poland says: “But take the Wake Up Dead solo, for instance; I’m very proud of that solo, and I know many people liked it. It’s only like 10 seconds long, but I didn’t want to improvise it, which is something I did while I was in Megadeth that Dave hated.”

“He used to get so upset, and that was fair,” the guitarist recalls. “I shouldn’t have done that. But anyway, I really took the time to actually learn the solo, and I was happy that I still could.”

He continues: “I came from a different place than Dave. But I guess that was the beauty of our incarnation of Megadeth. The differing opinions probably made the music as good as it was.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Poland — who’s appeared on the band’s first two albums – also weighs in on Megadeth current lineup, saying “Honestly, I pretty much like all of what Megadeth has done.”

“Well, I wasn’t that into the Risk album, but Dystopia from a few years ago was incredible. That was a really good Megadeth record. And I liked the new album, too. But as far as the albums I was part of, while I didn’t realise it then, yeah, those albums were special. It was a special time, and I think it was meant to happen as it did.”

Chris PolandDave MustaineMegadeth
#Artist#Metal
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and features to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.