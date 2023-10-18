logo
“I see the big picture. I want the best for all of them”: David Coverdale is planning a Whitesnake farewell album with former members

The frontman hopes to invite Adrian Vandenberg, Doug Aldrich, and Michael Devin to return for a potential farewell record.

David Coverdale holding a microphone attached to a stand. He's looking at Doug Aldrich who is playing a Les Paul guitar

Image: Dimitri Hakke / Redferns via Getty

 

David Coverdale says he wants to make a Whitesnake farewell album with former members of the band.

The founder and lead vocalist of the band has also confirmed they are due to work on a live DVD and album which documents their 2022 tour.

In an interview on the The Totally ‘80s Podcast, Coverdale said he wants the potential farewell record to feature former guitarists Adrian Vandenberg and Doug Aldrich, as well as bassist Michael Devin.

“I’m soon to be talking with my band about the idea of a farewell Whitesnake studio album and to invite some former members to participate to make it more complete – Adrian perhaps, Doug Aldrich, see if they would want to come in,” he says (via Planet Rock).

“Michael Devin – all people I adore, and to see how it would go. But I think rather than just farewell to this current chapter, it’s farewell to a lot of guys that have been involved. It could be interesting.”

He adds, “I’ve got Joel [Hoekstra] coming in soon and see what music he has there. These guys are really inspiring to me. I’m not interested in trying to do it on my own. It’s a collaborative band thing. I see the big picture. I want the best for all of them.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, he also discussed the work-in-progress live DVD and album: “We’re gonna start working on the farewell DVD, farewell album from the last tour. And the band was spectacular,” Coverdale states.

“I don’t know whether you saw, I had a beautiful woman called Tanya O’Callaghan I got from Steven Adler on bass – just a breathtakingly beautiful, talented woman. Why I haven’t had a woman in Whitesnake before, I will never know. But we had Dino Jelusick, two keyboard players, two guitar players. Tommy Aldridge is the equivalent of six drummers. And the places and the audiences, it was all very emotional.

“So I think we’ve captured that on the recording and the video stuff for people who could not make the actual shows. It’s gonna be a very defining thing… On the British tour of last year, we used a huge production. It’s gonna be a selection of Whitesnake stuff from the beginning to the end. It’s pretty cool.”

