David Draiman takes jab at Roger Waters during Tel Aviv show: “History knows the truth”

The Disturbed frontman has strong words for the former Pink Floyd man, who in recent performances in Germany wore an SS-style Nazi uniform.

Disturbed’s David Draiman has taken aim at former Pink Floyd man Roger Waters while performing in Tel Aviv, Israel,

During the second half of their performance on 28 June, the frontman, who is Jewish, chose to sing the Hatikva – the Israeli national anthem – before making his stance on Waters known.

“Fuck Roger Waters and all the rest of his BDS nazi assholes – every last single one of them,” Draiman stated. “We don’t need that shit. We’ve survived worse than them and we will continue surviving worse than them.”

“They can make up any lie they want,” he continued. “They can create any kind of bullshit story they want. We know the truth. History knows the truth. We are not going any fucking where!”

You can watch his touching performance below:

For the unaware, Roger Waters has been in a lot of hot water as of late, after wearing an SS-style Nazi uniform during a performance in Berlin. He was subsequently accused of antisemitism by several Jewish groups, politicians, and civil society groups.

Images and footage showed the singer wearing a long black coat with a red arm band, while firing an imitation machine gun around the venue. In addition to this, he also has shown support for the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts and sanctions against Israel, and has claimed that he thinks that British politician Jeremy Corbyn lost due to Jewish conspiracy.

He has since made a statement defending his actions, claiming that “the elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms”. However, the wider Jewish community are not so forgiving of his actions, and have protested his subsequent performances.

This isn’t the first time Draiman has taken a stance against Waters. In 2019 he expressed his contempt for Waters “and his Nazi comrades” for their stance against Israel. That same year, Disturbed performed their debut gig in Israel, and also performed the Hatikva too.