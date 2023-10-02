“Everyone’s saying Kings Of Thrash is coming out with an original album, and it’s not Kings Of Thrash”: David Ellefson and Jeff Young have formed another band to release new material

Ex-Megadeth members David Ellefson and Jeff Young are forming another new band and have recruited a new singer who they will be releasing original music with.

The two also play in Kings Of Thrash alongside vocalist Chaz Leon and drummer Fred Aching where they perform classic Megadeth tracks, but their latest band sees the trio partner up with a new singer to make all-new music.

The new vocalist is said to be from Brazil, but they don’t appear to have been named just yet. But so far, Young has had nothing but high praise to say about them. “Everyone’s saying Kings Of Thrash is coming out with an original album, and it’s not Kings Of Thrash,” Young says in an interview with Metal Express Radio (via Blabbermouth).

“Chaz is our singer for that, for doing the Megadeth stuff, but for the original stuff, Ellefson and I have been writing for over a year; we’ve been working on some songs. We’re using this guy from Brazil that’s gonna blow you guys away. He sounds kind of like [Ronnie James] Dio meets Chris Cornell, meets Rob Halford. He’s got perfect pitch, so he never hits a bad note. It’s crazy.”

Young was also asked what it’s like to play with Ellefson again after so many years: “It’s super cool. We didn’t really get a chance to know each other back in the day because I think Dave Mustaine was like the toxic thorn in the middle.

“But now that that’s out of there, we’re not only seeing… ‘cause we probably lived ten different lives since then. We’re different people. We’re more mature and we’re getting to know each in a whole different time and space. So it’s like nostalgia plus it’s brand new,” he states.

Kings Of Thrash are playing two live dates in December. Find out more via the band’s website.