“He has a wonderful lack of knowledge or respect for this past of mine”: David Gilmour on working with Alt-J producer on his new album

Nine years after his last record, David Gilmour is here to shake things up with a new full-length album featuring Alt-J producer Charlie Andrew.

The album, titled Luck and Strange, is set to arrive on 6 September, though fans can listen to the lead single The Piper’s Call now

Luck and Strange was recorded over a five-month period in Brighton and London, and sees Gilmour joining forces with Charlie Andrew, the producer best known for his work with English indie band Alt-J.

Speaking of the album’s making, Gilmour notes that he very much enjoyed how “direct” and not “overawed” Andrew was with him.

“We invited Charlie to the house, so he came and listened to some demos, and said things like, ‘Well, why does there have to be a guitar solo there?’ and ‘Do they all fade out? Can’t some of them just end?’” the musician recalls.

“He has a wonderful lack of knowledge or respect for this past of mine. He’s very direct and not in any way overawed, and I love that. That is just so good for me because the last thing you want is people just deferring to you.”

“He wants to know what the songs are about, he wants everyone who’s playing on them to have the ideas that are in the lyrics informing their playing. I have particularly loved it for that reason.”

Aside from Andrew, much of the album’s lyrics have been composed by Polly Samson, Gilmour’s co-writer and collaborator for the past thirty years. Other musicians who feature on the record include Guy Pratt & Tom Herbert on bass, Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao on drums, Rob Gentry & Roger Eno on keyboards with string and choral arrangements by Will Gardner.

The title track also includes the contributions of late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at Gilmour’s house.

Check out the full tracklist for Luck and Strange below: