“I’m ready!”: The two-word announcement that has David Gilmour fans excited

What’s David Gilmour cooking?

The Pink Floyd icon posted on Instagram earlier this week (23 April) for the first time since New Year’s Day to share footage of himself playing guitar in the studio before abruptly stopping and saying, “I’m ready.”

It’s fair to say his followers are pretty excited, with some pleading for more information and others begging for more tour dates. Others express confusion over Gilmour playing what looks like a black Stratocaster, after he sold his iconic black Strat at auction in 2019. Meanwhile, some took the presence of the black German Shepherd at the door to the studio to suggest some sort of Led Zeppelin connection, a nod to their 1971 hit Black Dog.

Since releasing his fourth solo album Rattle That Lock in 2015 and his live album and film Live at Pompeii two years later, Gilmour has been relatively quiet – barring a few livestreams in 2020 and an anti-war Pink Floyd song in 2022 in support of Ukraine. Meanwhile, last year saw the release of Metallic Spheres In Colour, a remixed version of the 2010 album Metallic Spheres by Gilmour and electronic duo The Orb.

Last year, it was confirmed by Gilmour’s wife, Polly Samson, that her husband was working on a new album. The writer, who’s contributed lyrics to some of Gilmour’s songs in the past, told the Romanian website Zile si Nopti that Gilmour had been working on an album of original material, and shared some photos of him in the studio on Instagram too.

Put this together with Gilmour’s own new post, and it looks as if a new album could be on its way. We’ll be keeping our eyes firmly peeled for any new announcements from Gilmour’s camp.