“Your album was DOA. Son, commercially speaking, you got your a** handed to you”: David Lee Roth takes aim at Wolfgang Van Halen over A Different Kind of Truth

After referring to him as “this fucking kid” in a recent YouTube video, it looks as if David Lee Roth is taking aim at Wolfgang Van Halen yet again.

In a new video – in which, at first, he seems to apologise for his previous video rant – Roth says: “I’ve upset some people and I love my old rock band, and I miss Ed. And I didn’t mean to upset anybody.” This quickly reveals itself to be a facade, though, as he launches into a mock cry, saying, “Psych… Fuck you.”

Roth then goes into a bit where he portrays Wolfgang as being in therapy and complaining about not “getting any streams”. When ‘Wolfgang’ asks why, Roth, now playing the doctor, says, “I think you’re old enough for you to truly understand, your album was DOA. Son, commercially speaking, you got your ass handed to you.”

He appears to be referring to the final Van Halen album, 2012’s A Different Kind of Truth, on which both Roth and Wolfgang played. The album was removed from streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music in October 2022, with Roth suggesting this is because the other members of the band didn’t want to pay for lawyers.

For his part, Wolfgang has said that they want to get the album back up on streaming platforms but hinted that Roth wasn’t making it easy.

Also in the video, Roth describes the album as “no fun” by using an analogy of Muhammad Ali’s final fights. He said, “Nobody wants to remember them because they were no fun.”

Meanwhile, their former bandmate Sammy Hagar has also shared his thoughts on Roth, telling People, “Look, if you really think about what he said, it’s like do I sense a little tinge of jealousy in there or something? Does he feel like he’s left out or something? I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say without being cruel is he needs to find a new dispensary. That one’s not working for him.”

You can view Roth’s video here:

Wolfgang first joined Van Halen in 2006, and remained in the band until it disbanded following Eddie Van Halen’s death in 2020.