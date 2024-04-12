A Twisted Sister reunion might happen if they’re offered just a bit more money

Although Twisted Sister have been firmly against reuniting in the past, the tides might be changing – well, if someone can cough up enough money to make it happen.

The band hasn’t been active since they officially said farewell to fans with a final tour in 2016, but now, singer Dee Snider has said they’ve had some attractive offers to reunite that have tempted him somewhat.

“As a result of all the bands retiring and dying, the offers get bigger and bigger for the holdouts to come back,” says Snider in an appearance on the Hook Rocks! podcast (as transcribed by Metal Injection).

“And we retired in 2016, I think it was. So we’re on eight years now of not playing, with no intention of coming back. But – my father, he says, ‘Everything before the word ‘but’ is bullshit’ – but at some point, you’ve gotta say, ‘Well, how can I say no to that?’

“Is it there yet? No. Is it getting close? Yeah.”

Snider adds that some conversations had even taken place within the Twisted Sister camp about reuniting if the circumstances were right. “There’s a little bit of that conversation,” he continues. “And that’s both physically how we’re gonna do it and on a number of other levels.”

In December, Snider teased the possibility of a reunion, which he thought would prove particularly fitting coming up to an election year in America.

“I won’t be surprised if we’re [Twisted Sister] reuniting this election year to champion some important causes. I can see we’re all on the same page [the whole band] pretty much all of us on the same page,” he tells The Metal Voice. “And I could see us fighting, helping fight the good fight. I mean because this is a big picture election and with things like women’s right to choose, that’s a big picture thing you know, that’s going to hurt the other side.

“I say the other side because I’m not on that side. You can’t roll back the clock, we’re not going back in time, we’re going forward. So there are important important issues so it’ll be more about less about the politicians and more about the parties they represent and what they represent.”