Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s Stadium Tour grosses $173.5 million in ticket sales

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s Stadium Tour has reportedly made a profit of $173.5 million in ticket sales, meaning the circuit is now the biggest tour of either band’s career.

The mighty figure has been reported in a feature by Billboard, and could well restore some hope for those who’ve been shaking their fists at the world in belief that nobody cares about good old rock ‘n’ roll. The tour took place over 36 nights and 1.3 million tickets were sold, with an average of 37,520 fans attending each show.

The circuit also featured support from Joan Jett And The Blackhearts and Poison, and saw the classic rock giants perform across huge venues in the USA. The 1980s and 90s saw the peak of both headlining bands’ commercial success, at the time they put on gigs in arenas hosting 10-11,000 seats, whereas this most recent tour brought in crowds at double the size. Mötley Crüe’s Final Tour (which ended up being not-so-final) took place across 2014 and 2015, and grossed $44.3 million across 158 shows.

Back in June, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliot told Classic Rock that the Stadium Tour will come to Europe next summer, stating “I can’t reveal when or where it will happen because I haven’t been told that it’s okay to say anything yet.”

He added, “One gig is absolutely confirmed so far, and we’re looking at a second one in a different city. There will be another in Dublin, and loads around Europe. Some of them will just be festivals [with different bands], but others will be what we’re currently doing here in North America.”

And it’s not just a successful tour keeping the names of these rockers on everyone’s lips – Joan Jett had been having quite the kerfuffle with Ted Nugent earlier this year and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee caused commotion by posting a picture of his penis to Instagram and Twitter, just for shits and giggles it seems. Although the pictures were understandably taken down, the drummer hasn’t shied away from joking about it since either.