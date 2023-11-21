Dolly Parton teams up with Måneskin for revamped version of Jolene

Dolly Parton has teamed up with rock band Måneskin to release a newly revamped version of her classic track, Jolene.

The hit was originally released as part of her 1974 record of the same title, but has been given a makeover for her recently released rock album, Rockstar, which landed last Friday (17 November).

The track is only available on the digital download exclusive version of the album, but a snippet of the track has been shared online by Parton herself and the band.

Writing on X (previously Twitter), Måneskin reposted the short clip from Parton and wrote, “We are really excited to announce our featuring on Dolly Parton’s Jolene! Now available as part of the Download Exclusive Version of her album Rockstar. Go listen!”

You can check it out below:

We are really excited to announce our featuring on @DollyParton’s Jolene!! Now available as part of the Download Exclusive Version of her album Rockstar 🎸 Go listen!! https://t.co/vGRR26d4gj 💋 https://t.co/Yc0DJs7LLj — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) November 19, 2023

Parton was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2022, but originally showed some hesitation due to her identifying as a country artist as opposed to rock. She attempted to remove herself from the slate, saying at the time, “I don’t feel that I have earned that right.”

At the time, The Rock Hall foundation issued a statement in response to Parton, which read, “It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

She later took the honour and at the ceremony that year, played a rock-ready Mitchell MM100 guitar, which is a mini-scale model that costs just $99. It had also been customised with colourful jewels, for that Dolly Parton flair.

Since then, she has further embraced her influence as a rock ‘n’ roll star on her new album. Elsewhere on the record, Parton has collaborated with rock greats such as Sting, Stevie Nicks, Peter Frampton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Joan Jett plus many, many more.

You can order your copy of Rockstar now via the official Dolly Parton store.