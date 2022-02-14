Dolly Parton will make a rock album if she’s inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Following her nomination to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, country musician Dolly Parton has claimed she will make a rock and roll album in the style of Linda Ronstadt or Heart if she ends up being inducted.
Speaking to Billboard, Parton was commenting on her unlikely inclusion, and how the inductee list now seems to reflect “rock and roll” as a vague sense of attitudes and sphere of popular artists, rather than a strict genre boundary.
“I was absolutely floored when I heard,” she said of her nomination. “I’ve never thought of myself as being rock and roll in any sense of the word – but I guess they judge it on the music and the influence certain songs have had, and I guess I’ve had songs with other people in that realm. But I don’t know how they judge that.
“I’m not expecting that I’ll get in. But if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock and roll album – which I’ve wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that. It’s just nice to be nominated.”
Parton wasn’t the only non-rock act on the inductee list: it also included Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick and Lionel Richie. As is common, the nomination of several non-rock artists has sparked some confusion and criticism from rock fans, however, Parton seems to be the only artist seeking to actively balance the scales with her inclusion.