Eddie Van Halen left a massive seven-figure donation to music education in the US

The late Eddie Van Halen has left behind a “transformative” seven-figure donation to music educationists Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

The Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer’s will was revealed yesterday (20 April), and included a seven-figure bequest for the foundation to continue its mission to implement music education in at-risk public schools.

In a statement on their website, the foundation thanked Van Halen for the undisclosed sum, noting that he had worked extensively with them over a decade before his death in October 2020.

“Eddie’s support and friendship over the years meant the world to us and to his fans. His passion for music and our work created a strong bond, which is evident in his extraordinary bequest,” said Felice Mancini, President and CEO of Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, wrote on their website.

“To know how much our foundation meant to Eddie is intensely humbling and gratifying to all of us – and we know that Eddie’s family is confident that his powerful legacy and values live on through our efforts.”

Van Halen’s son Wolfgang has also continued his father’s charitable works with the foundation, who donated the proceeds of his 2020 single Distance in support of school music programs and in the memory of his father.

“Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation and the work they do for music education was always something that was important to my father,” said Wolfgang Van Halen in the foundation’s statement. “I am incredibly proud to help facilitate this donation as he wished. Mr. Holland’s Opus are champions for our musicians of the future and it is my privilege to continue supporting that mission and carrying on my pop’s legacy.”

Jason Newsted, Joe Satriani and David Lee Roth recently commented on rumours they have been planning a Van Halen tribute tour, with Satriani recently confirming to the Rock of Nations with Dave Kinchen podcast that he had been discussing “a true tribute to Eddie [Van Halen] and the Van Halen legacy” with Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth, saying, “I’ve been talking with Alex and Dave for about a year about doing something – a tour, something like that.”