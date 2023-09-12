logo
News

Epiphone guitars played by Noel Gallagher on Oasis’s first two albums to feature in British Music Experience Museum

The temporary exhibition is set to run between 27 September 2023 and 14 January 2024.

Noel Gallagher

Image: Patrick Ford / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Two Epiphone guitars that Noel Gallagher used on Oasis’ early albums will soon go on display at the British Music Experience museum in celebration of the brand’s 150th anniversary.

The temporary exhibition is set to run between 27 September 2023 and 14 January 2024, and will feature four guitars from Gallagher’s collection, including the Epiphone Riviera with Bigsby from Oasis’s Definitely Maybe album cover and an Epiphone Frontier FT110 acoustic used in the recording of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory.

Copies of some of the signature guitars Epiphone has built for Gallagher over the years — such as the Epiphone Supernova — will also go on display at the exhibition.

“I wanted to start playing Epiphones because of the Beatles,” Gallagher says. “I didn’t know anything about guitars then. They looked good; they felt good, I could make them sound good.”

“I’m a songwriter, not a guitar player. You know, that’s my thing. I’m not one of those people who can sit in a guitar shop and play lots of things. I will literally play an E chord, and if it had sounded great and felt good, I would have just said, ‘Yeah, I’ll take it.’”

“Epiphone has been at the heart of every significant musical movement for 150 years and what a fitting way to celebrate by being part of this exhibition in Liverpool,” says Lee Bartram, Gibson’s Head of Commercial, Marketing and Cultural Influence EMEA.

“The guitars on display can be heard and seen on some of the most important recordings and momentous performances from a UK artist in recent years and we would like to thank Noel Gallagher and The BME for their support in telling the story of Epiphone; we can’t wait to see what the next 150 years will bring.”

In other news, the rocker recently revealed the innocuous reason he’s been publicly slating Adele and her “fucking shit” music for the last eight years, saying: “I don’t think I have ever gone out of my way to start anything, it’s always been a reaction to some fucking idiot having a go in the first place.”

Learn more at britishmusicexperience.

Related Artists

Noel GallagherOasis

Related Brands

Epiphone

Related Tags

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Positive Grid Spark GO

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 13 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.