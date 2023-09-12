Epiphone guitars played by Noel Gallagher on Oasis’s first two albums to feature in British Music Experience Museum

Two Epiphone guitars that Noel Gallagher used on Oasis’ early albums will soon go on display at the British Music Experience museum in celebration of the brand’s 150th anniversary.

The temporary exhibition is set to run between 27 September 2023 and 14 January 2024, and will feature four guitars from Gallagher’s collection, including the Epiphone Riviera with Bigsby from Oasis’s Definitely Maybe album cover and an Epiphone Frontier FT110 acoustic used in the recording of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory.

Copies of some of the signature guitars Epiphone has built for Gallagher over the years — such as the Epiphone Supernova — will also go on display at the exhibition.

“I wanted to start playing Epiphones because of the Beatles,” Gallagher says. “I didn’t know anything about guitars then. They looked good; they felt good, I could make them sound good.”

“I’m a songwriter, not a guitar player. You know, that’s my thing. I’m not one of those people who can sit in a guitar shop and play lots of things. I will literally play an E chord, and if it had sounded great and felt good, I would have just said, ‘Yeah, I’ll take it.’”

“Epiphone has been at the heart of every significant musical movement for 150 years and what a fitting way to celebrate by being part of this exhibition in Liverpool,” says Lee Bartram, Gibson’s Head of Commercial, Marketing and Cultural Influence EMEA.

“The guitars on display can be heard and seen on some of the most important recordings and momentous performances from a UK artist in recent years and we would like to thank Noel Gallagher and The BME for their support in telling the story of Epiphone; we can’t wait to see what the next 150 years will bring.”

