“Revenge is a dish best served cold”: Noel Gallagher reveals the innocuous reason he’s been publicly slating Adele for eight years

Noel Gallagher has revealed the reason behind his beef with Adele and her apparently “fucking shit” music.

Speaking on Matt Morgan’s patreon podcast earlier this year, the former Oasis rocker slammed the popstar’s songs as “fucking awful”, saying “It’s fucking Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive.”

Now, in a recent appearance on Morgan’s podcast again, Gallagher claims that his distaste for Adele originated from an invitation the ‘Hello’ singer had allegedly sent.

“She sent someone over to fucking ask, ‘Did I want to meet her?’” Gallagher says, according to Entertainment Weekly. “That’s what riled me.”

“I’m not one for causing a scene, I just stick it in the vault and just think revenge is a dish best served cold.”

Gallagher also says that he’s not one to initiate drama, preferring to keep to himself most of the time.

“I don’t think I have ever gone out of my way to start anything, it’s always been a reaction to some fucking idiot having a go in the first place,” he says, adding, “You know me, I keep myself to myself.”

That said, things might have turned out very differently had it been Johnny Marr dishing out the invite instead, as Noel has spoken fondly about the time he went guitar shopping with the former Smiths guitarist.

The two had struck up a friendship in 1993 after Gallagher handed an Oasis demo tape to Marr’s brother at Manchester’s Hacienda club.

“I don’t think anything of it. There are a lot of bullshitters in Manchester, glorious blaggers,” the rocker says. “Was he Johnny Marr’s brother? Didn’t look anything fucking like him. I’m not even sure I mentioned it to the band, then I remember a couple of days after that coming in and the phone went. ‘Hello, is that Noel?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘It’s Johnny.’ Johnny Marr.”

The pair ended up going for a beer and a chat when Gallagher told Marr about a store in Doncaster called Music Ground, where he had been when roadie-ing for Inspiral Carpets.

The next day, “[Marr] picks me up in a car at India House, and I am sitting in the back, and he’s sitting in the front, and there’s a guy driving. I vividly remember he was playing Exodus by Bob Marley, the long version, and Johnny’s turning round going, ‘Get on the fucking groove!’ And I’m like, ‘I love Bob Marley,’” he says.