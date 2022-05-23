Evanescence splits with guitarist Jen Majura after seven years

Evanescence have announced that they are parting ways with guitarist Jan Majura, and will be revealing a new line up ahead of their upcoming tour.

In a statement to Instagram, the band made the heartfelt announcement about the recent decision and that they will always “love and support” the guitarist and are looking forward to what she has planned for the future.

“It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it’s time to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together.”

Advertisement

Majura also took to social media to reflect on the announcement, stating: “I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision! I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful.”

I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision! I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful. — Jen Majura (@JenMajura) May 22, 2022

The guitarist joined the band in 2015, taking over from the former Cold guitarist Terry Balsamo who joined after the band parted ways with their original guitarist Ben Moody.

It is currently unknown who will be replacing Majura. Evanescence has hinted that it will be announced in the next week before the band kick their tour off in Athens, Greece on June 5.

Evanescence will also play Rock Fest and InkCarceration in July, followed by a tour around North America with Korn staring on August 15th.

Advertisement

You can find ticket information on Evanescence.com.