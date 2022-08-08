Flea admits he doesn’t like fans taking selfies with him: “Asking for a photo ruins it instantly.”

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers has recently revealed that he doesn’t like having photos taken with fans, and likened the process to “a transaction.”

Anyone who’s been lucky enough to meet a band or artist they look up to is often quick to ask for a picture to capture the memory forever, but it’s not always welcomed. It seems the RHCP bassist would much prefer a good chat with fans, but isn’t keen on posing for the camera.

On Twitter, he expressed his dislike for having selfies after a fan shared a post thanking both himself and frontman Anthony Kiedis for their kindness when meeting them when Flea replied, “It’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly.”

A user on Twitter then asked what would be wrong with a fan asking for a picture together, to which Flea replied: “There is nothing wrong with it. But it ruins having actual conversation. It is a transaction.”

One user challenged Flea and asked if he’d ever asked for a photo with one of his heroes to which he responded, “I have never asked anyone to take a photo with me once in my life.”

The band released their album Unlimited Love back in April which earned a sturdy 8/10 from us at Guitar.com and saw the triumphant return of guitarist John Frusciante. They also announced a second surprise album for 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen, which is set for release this October.

The band are currently on their Global Stadium Tour and you can get tickets to see them here.