Flea’s long-awaited podcast is finally here

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has been teasing his new podcast for over month, but it has finally graced streaming platform with a whole host of exciting guests.

Titled This Little Light, the podcast is a 15-part series that explores the influeces and teachers that inspired some of Flea’s own musical heros.

The first announced guests include Rick Rubin, Patti Smit, Thundercat, Steward Copeland, Margo Price and Cynthia Erivo.

“I wanted to do This Little Light to benefit my music school, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music,” Flea said in a statement. “The idea behind it being music education, falling in love with music and embarking on a musical journey for your life. Everybody’s path is so different, and it’s fascinating to learn how every musician came to music and developed their study of it over time.”

You can watch a trailer for the podcast below:

All of the proceeds from the podcast will be benefitting the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, a Los Angeles based non-profit that Flea co-founded in 2001.

Speaking about the importance of music education, Flea continues: “I meet so many musicians, from someone who doesn’t even know what a scale is to someone who plays with a philharmonic orchestra. Everybody has a different educational path, and every single one of them is fascinating to me.”

There will be many more exciting guests to come, maybe including some other familiar faces from the RHCP.

The first two episodes, featuring Grammy award winning producer Rick Rubin and Grammy award winning singer songwriter and producer FINNEAS are out on streaming services now.