Foo Fighters and H.E.R. to release reimagined version of The Glass this Friday

Foo Fighters and H.E.R. are set to release a reinterpretation of The Glass this Friday (17 November). The single comes after they performed the track on Saturday Night Live at the end of October.

The release will land as a double A-side single alongside the original version from the band’s most recent and universally acclaimed album, But Here We Are.

During the performance on SNL, H.E.R. played a Satin Black Charvel model, which looked to be a USA Select DK24 HSS 2PT CM. She is normally a loyal player of the Fender Strat, and has released two models with the brand.

The first signature model in her honour landed back in 2020 which hosted a bright, Chrome Glow finish, and then a second model for limited-run was launched in May this year with a Blue Marlin colour inspired by childhood fishing trips.

If you haven’t already seen the stunning performance, you can watch it below:

Foo Fighters’ But Here We Are was released on 2 June 2023 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. It has been recently nominated for three Grammy Awards – Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shifflet spoke to us at Guitar.com earlier this year, where he chatted about his guitar-focused podcast, and the reason why he likes to play in the style of varying genres when it comes to his solo work: “I think most guitar players, most musicians, are just big music fans,” he said.

“I think if there’s a through line it’s that, regardless of what genre people are known for, they tend to love a lot of stuff, and that shows up in their guitar playing. One of the driving motivations with this thing is to not be locked down into any one genre or another.

You can pre-save the reimagined version of The Glass now, or pre-order the limited-edition seven inch vinyl now.

Foo Fighters will kick off their tour in support of the record at the end of this month. View the full list of live dates and get tickets via the Foo Fighters website.