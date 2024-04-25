Dave Grohl is “the most incredible expanse of joy that you can hope to meet as a human being”, according to Garbage’s Shirley Manson

Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has spoken about her love for Dave Grohl, describing him as “the most incredible expanse of joy” one can hope to meet.

In a recent chat with NME, Manson discusses her experience working with the Foo Fighters rocker on the band’s 2005 album Bleed Like Me. Grohl famously played drums on the track Bad Boyfriend. The record was reissued earlier this month.

“Dave Grohl is the most incredible expanse of joy that you can hope to meet as a human being,” says Manson. “Him stepping in and playing on Bad Boyfriend was a big boost to the male members of the band. He was a really good friend with Butch [Vig, drummer], of course, through their work with Nirvana [Vig produced Nevermind].”

“I had very little to do with it, but I had very little to do with the members of the band at this point. That’s the eternal loneliness of being the only female in a male band, but that’s a whole other story.”

Recalling the magic Grohl’s presence brought to the album and the rest of the members, Manson says: “I love Dave Grohl with a passion, as does the world. He’s really something. He came in and bolstered the flagging spirits of my male counterparts and sprinkled his fairy dust on our record. We have that for all eternity.”

Manson is the latest in a line of musicians who have spoken fondly about their experience with one of rock’s coolest dudes. St. Vincent recently described Grohl, whom she worked with on her upcoming album All Born Screaming as “just the coolest hang”.

“I sent him one song, Flea, because it has kind of prog turnarounds on and I figured he might be into it,” said St. Vincent. “Sure enough, he drives over in his truck and he’s drinking coffee and smoking Parliaments and telling some of the best war stories you ever heard.”

“So we’re just hanging and having a laugh and after a while he says, ‘OK, I’m ready.’ He sits down at the kit and just absolutely blows your mind because he sounds just like Dave Grohl on the drums.”