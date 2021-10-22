Gene Simmons tells sceptics: “Get your goddamn COVID shot… you don’t have as many rights as you think!”

Taking a break from claiming that rock is dead, Gene Simmons has lambasted anti-vaxxers and those who claim COVID-19-related restrictions infringe on their rights. He compared the vaccine to safety measures such as red lights and seatbelts, which are also legally mandated (and, technically, infringements on personal freedom).

Appearing on the UK television show Good Morning Britain, the KISS bassist laid into those who ignored restrictions, didn’t wear masks or didn’t get the vaccine, stating: “Get over yourself. We’re not concerned about whether you agree with it or not, we’re concerned about you making us sick! So get your goddamn COVID shot, and prevent other people from getting your stuff.”

He was then asked by the hosts about the safety measures KISS were taking at their own concerts, to which he responded: “Well, we’re doing the KISS Kruise shortly, and you will not be able to get on the Kruise unless you’re vaccinated. Look, before you go to school, you have to have your children get the flu vaccine, the polio vaccine. There’s no discussion.”

He then made reference to the people who refuse to get vaccinated on the grounds of their own personal freedoms. “‘Well what about my rights?’ You don’t have as many rights as you think! When you get up to a red light, you must stop. It’s because it’s not about you, it’s about the other innocent people going by!”

“So get over yourselves!” he continued. “You get in a car, you must put on a seatbelt… ‘Well, you’re taking away my rights and the government’s telling me what to do…’ That’s right! The government is telling you what to do! Shut up, be respectful of other people, and get a vaccine! Put on your seatbelt, stop at the red light. Stop being selfish.”

See Simmon’s heated comments below.