Gene Simmons says Peter Criss and Ace Frehley refused offer to return for final Kiss shows

The bassist claims that multiple invitations were extended to the two former members.

Gene Simmons recently revealed that former KISS members Peter Criss and Ace Frehley have declined his invitations to perform at the band’s final shows..

In a new interview with Linea Rock, the bassist explains that Criss and Frehley’s absence on KISS’ End Of The Road farewell tour was not due to a lack of asking on his part, saying “For the older fans, the ones who’ve been around for 50 years, they’re old, and some of them wanna see Ace and Peter. The newer fans never saw them and they don’t know.”

“But the older fans wonder about Ace and Peter. Well, I asked both Ace and Peter a few times ‘Do you wanna come out for the encores? Do you wanna do some shows?’ And they both said ‘no.’ So, I don’t know what to say about that.”

He adds, “But it’s always welcome. But there are many other big stars, superstars, who wanna jump up onstage and play a song. But we’re not sure about that. Maybe the best thing to do is to end the way we started – four guys with guitars. No keyboards, no synthesizers, nothing. Just playing.”

Currently on the UK leg of their End Of The Road World Tour, KISS’s last shows will take place in early December at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Last month, Simmons addressed KISS’ decision to call it quits after their tour concludes, saying it’s important not to overstay one’s welcome in the game.

“We’ve all seen boxers that stay in the ring too long, and we’ve all seen bands that stay on the stage too long. So, I’m still looking pretty damn good. But that’s not the point. The point is the physical nature of what we do is gonna limit how long we do it.”

“Right here, right now, either be a champion or get off the stage. So we’re gonna quit while the quitting’s good, while we’re on top,” he said.