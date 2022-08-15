George Ezra could step away from limelight following current tour

Indie-pop artist George Ezra could be stepping away from the limelight following the conclusion of his current tour.

Ezra released his third studio album Gold Rush Kid back in June which saw songs such as Green Green Grass and Anyone For You soar in the UK Top 40 chart. However, it appears he may be looking to make music in a more low-key manner going forward.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph when asked what could lie in store next for the artist, he said, “This might be a conversation for another time, but I don’t feel an urge or want to continue operating in the way we do at the minute, and that’s not a rebellion, it’s just how I feel. Like, ‘Cool, that was a thing.’”

Advertisement

He added, “The last [headline tour] date lands around April next year. Then it’s festival season, then it’s my 30th, and you think, ‘Well, what an amazing decade. But don’t kid yourself into thinking that’s all life could be.’”

The Budapest singer stated he felt “detached” from playing live before fans and concluded, “I think I’ll always write and record music, I just don’t know if it’ll be as commercial. Or maybe it will be but I won’t promote it much.”

Ezra’s documentary End To End is set to hit cinemas later this month which documents his 1,200 mile walk across the UK which he did during 2021. Along the way he meets musicians and talks about music and the 2020 lockdowns due to Covid-19. You can watch the trailer below:

Gold Rush Kid earned a 7/10 from us at Guitar.com and he will continue to tour the album into 2023. You can get tickets here.